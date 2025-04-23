Bill to allow school districts to deny undocumented students enrollment put on hold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill at the state capitol meant to challenge the right of undocumented children to attend public schools is paused—at least for now.

Earlier this month, a version of the bill passed the state senate 19-13 vote. However, it didn't make it through the house before lawmakers ended this year's legislative session Tuesday afternoon.

State Sen. Bo Watson (R-Hixon) and House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) are the bill’s sponsors. They argued it was a financial issue.

“There is a significant cost to taxpayers in Tennessee to educate undocumented illegal aliens in the public education system,” said Watson.

Lamberth announced on Monday that they were holding the legislation. He stated that Tennessee receives around $1.1 billion in federal education money annually and that they sent a letter to the Department of Education to ensure those funds are secure.

“This is about getting more resources into the educational system here in Tennessee, not risking having less resources,” explained Lamberth. “So, we're still waiting for an answer.”

The bill targets Plyler v. Doe, a Supreme Court of the United States decision that says schools cannot deny any undocumented child access to the K-12 education because it violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

Since the beginning, the bill has sparked controversy, leading to protests and the removal of individuals from committee rooms, with opponents arguing that immigrants contribute to state property and sales taxes.

Some Republican lawmakers have also voiced their opposition. “I believe that we are punishing children for the wrongdoing of their parents. I don’t believe that’s the proper way to do it,” said Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin).

Advocates stress that immigrants pay into state property and sales taxes and are celebrating the temporary halt; they say their fight is far from over.

“If you believe in education for all children, join in on the campaign because we still have a lot of work to do, and we’re going to need everybody to ensure that every child can continue to enjoy their right to an education,” said Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition Executive Director Lisa Sherman Luna.

During a Tuesday night press conference, Lamberth mentioned that if they can find a way for the bill not to impact federal funding, they will bring it back.

If passed, it would likely be deemed unconstitutional; however, the bill's sponsors believe it could serve as a test case for a potential new ruling from a more conservative Supreme Court.

