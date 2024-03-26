Bill to change school alarms in Tennessee signed into law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearing one year since The Covenant School shooting, a bill that would change the protocol in schools for emergency alarms has been signed by Gov. Bill Lee.

HB 1644 would mandate schools develop a safety plan that would differentiate the alarm system for emergencies. If passed, all public, charter, private and church-related schools would have to implement a plan. House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, refiled the bill from August.

This comes at the request of the mother of William Kinney, who was the line leader in his third-grade classroom. Kinney's class was unaware there was an active shooter in the building, thinking the alarm they heard was truly for a fire. As per protocol, kids lined up at the door and headed out first. The teacher was last and swept the room.

On March 27, Kinney and five others died that day. The shooter died at the hands of police. During the August special session, Kinney's mom Erin, testified via another Covenant parent — Mary Joyce. The bill stalled there, but

Schools will have to implement a procedure for school alarms by July 1.

It has now been a year since The Covenant School shooting.