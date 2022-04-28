Bill to end workplace race-based hair discrimination heads to governor's desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill to end race-based hair discrimination in the workplace is just a signature away from becoming law in Tennessee.

The Tennessee legislature has become the first state in the southeast to pass the Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act — known as the CROWN Act. On Wednesday night, the Senate voted to pass the bill, which was passed in the House earlier this month.

This bill tackles workplace discrimination when it comes to different hairstyles, adding protections for certain hairstyles. It specifically mentions protection for hairstyles like braids, locks, and twists —but other hairstyles could apply.

California was the first state to pass legislation outlawing racial discrimination against people based on their natural hairstyles. Since then, at least a dozen states have made the CROWN Act law.

If signed by Gov. Bill Lee, the CROWN Act will become go into effect on July 1.