Bill to shrink Metro Council gets momentum in legislature despite Nashville's opinion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would shrink the size of Nashville's Metro Council moved forward Wednesday in its first committee.

The bill — HB0048 — would prevent any Tennessee city from having a legislative body with more than 20 members. But that specifically targets Nashville, because it's the only Tennessee city with more than 20 members. However, other county governments, which the bill wouldn't affect, does have more members than 20.

Nashville has the third largest city legislative body in the United States — just behind Chicago and New York City. Republicans are arguing that's wasteful and want to reign that in.

"When you look across the country, there are a few that are over 20, and they don't work well," House Majority leader Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland said. "This discussion has been going on for decades. We set the parameters on how governments can govern themselves. It's set by this body. County commissions are different. They are set by the constitution."

Lamberth said a recent survey conducted said that 55% of Nashville residents wanted to downsize Metro Council, however, he didn't named the study, who conducted it or how it was conducted.

"Anything above 20 doesn't work well," Lamberth said. "There have been many frustrated Tennesseans over the years. None of them should ever go above 20. All of these issues are obvious."

A handful of council members were in the audience along with the council director. Vice Mayor Jim Schulman spoke against the bill, arguing it should be up to Nashville residents only

"There's a history as to why we are at 40 members," Vice Mayor Jim Schulman said. "Metro Council has been at 40 members since April 1963. In 2015, there was an effort to reduce the number of members to 27 and 62% of voters rejected that proposal. Obviously, people believe we can function at 40. One thing that was in the early '60s and that is still certain: we want to represent all the people in Davidson County. We live in America, where people can decide their government. We believe that if they want it changed, they should be the ones to decide. There's also a strong possibility of litigation."

Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville, said this bill wasn't really fair because it was targeting a metropolitan government, which is both city and county.

"Davidson County is responsible for Davidson County," McKenzie said. "It has every bit of education, jails, libraries and health departments that a county does. To me, it's both of those. I think we are all here to ensure good governance for the people. This seems to be an efficiency conversation. Is that the genius for bringing this bill forth? I wouldn't set Nashville apart. The county has responsibilities plus the affairs of the city. If you look at Williamson County, they have 69 total of a quarter of a million people. It sounds we are talking cities, then OK. But there's a function that Davidson County is doing that you aren't taking it into account."

Lamberth added an amendment that would give Nashville "carte blanche" to make this chapter effective.

"Given the size of cities we see in other states, they don't go beyond 15," Lamberth said. "We are just setting a policy no one goes over 20."

The bill will now go full to the full committee at the earliest calendar date.