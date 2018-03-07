Bill Would Allow 7-Day Wine, Liquor Sales In Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A bill that would allow wine and liquor to be sold seven days a week in Tennessee has advanced in two committees.
Under the current law, retailers are limited to selling wine and liquor Monday through Saturday, and are not allowed to sell them on certain holidays.
Sen. Bill Ketron (R-Murfreesboro), the bill’s sponsor, said that puts local retailers at a disadvantage.
“This legislation is about supporting small retail businesses across Tennessee and allowing them to make the best decisions they can to succeed while creating a higher level of convenience and customer service for consumers,” Sen. Ketron said.
According to a release, 40 states allow for seven-day sales by retailers – five of those border Tennessee.