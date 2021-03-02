Bill would allow Tennesseans to carry a handgun without a permit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bill could give Tennesseans the right to carry a handgun without a permit.

The Tennessee Senate is expected to discuss SB 0765 on Tuesday. The bill would make an exception for illegally carrying a gun if "a person meets the qualifications for an enhanced handgun carry permit, lawfully possesses a handgun, and is in a place that the person has a right to be."

It essentially allows people to carry a handgun as long as they check all those boxes.

This conversation about permitless carry, which is also known as constitutional carry, is something Gov. Bill Lee made clear he wanted during his state of the state address this year. A similar bill was passed in the House last year, but the pandemic got in its way.

Those opposed say it's reckless and the legislation puts the community in danger.

Right now, a person can get their carry permit after watching a 90 minute video online and taking a test afterwards.

According to the bill, within the last six years, there are 10 states that switched to constitutional carry.