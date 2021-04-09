Bill would expand surveillance on Tennessee interstates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill making its way through the state legislature would expand police surveillance powers in the state.

The bill focuses on interstate cameras, but the surveillance would be used only for criminal investigations. They would be used in cases like Amber and Silver alerts, prisoner escapes and carjackings.

Sen. Todd Gardenhire (R - Chattanooga) says these cameras are much needed as a tool for law enforcement, mentioning they are crippled in those types of crimes on the interstate.

There is a significant amount of support behind this because it passed out of the senate unanimously and now heads to the house.

Right now, Tennessee is missing an opportunity with one of the most effective deployments of public safety technology, automatic license plate readers. These locations are ideal for effective deployment of these cameras.

If you are wondering about a price tag, when it comes to the overall fiscal impact, the bill lists that it wouldn’t be significant.

The House will take this up next week.