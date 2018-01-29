Bill Would Make Daylight Saving Time Year-Round In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee representative has introduced legislation that would end the switch between Standard Time and Daylight Saving Time.

Rep. Rick Tillis (R-Lewisburg) introduced legislation that would establish Daylight Saving Time as the standard time in Tennessee.

“I believe a switch to year-round Daylight Saving Time will have a remarkable impact on our state,” said Tillis. “The extra hour of daylight should enhance the health and overall quality of life of our residents by encouraging them to become more active, and also spend extra time supporting our local businesses.”

Daylight Saving Time was adopted as a method of saving energy back in the 1900s.

When George W. Bush was president, the government changed the timing of the end of DST to coincide with the Energy Policy Act of 2005. That added four extra weeks to DST and moved the end to the first week of November.

If the measure advances and signed into law, Tennessee would join Hawaii and most of Arizona as states that remain on Daylight Saving Time throughout the year. Read more about House Bill 1881 here.