Bill Would Prohibit Alcohol Sales To DUI Offenders

8:46 AM, Mar 23, 2018
13 mins ago

A measure moving through the Tennessee legislature would stop those convicted of DUI from buying alcohol.

A measure moving through the Tennessee legislature would stop those convicted of DUI from buying alcohol.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A measure moving through the Tennessee legislature would stop those convicted of DUI from buying alcohol.

Offenders would have their driver's license marked to prohibit the sale of alcohol, but that wouldn't be implemented until 2020.

A first offense would ban them for a year, two years for the second offense, six years for a third, and eight years for a fourth offense.

If signed into law, it would go into effect July 1. A Finance, Ways & Means Subcommittee will pick it back up on March 28.  

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts by voting in our Facebook poll. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top