Bill would provide re-employment protections for Tennessee National Guardsmen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers are discussing a bill that would provide re-employment benefits to Tennessee National Guard members. This comes at a time when they are playing a big role in the response to COVID-19.

This specifically helps Tennessee National Guard members called to active duty. Last year, Gov. Bill Lee made clear that this bill was one of his priorities of this legislative session.

When Gov. Lee first announced the legislation, he said the bill supports the guardsmen’s efforts and helps ensure that the very best continue to serve in the Tennessee National Guard.

If passed, it would provide re-employment protections to those service members.

Right now, if a national guardsman working on the federal level gets called to duty, their job gets held for them while they're away. However, those protections are not in place for Tennessee National Guard members, so this will help line up with things on the federal level and potentially take that worry about a job away from service members.

The governor said adding these protections could also help entice more people into joining the Tennessee National guard.

This already passed the House and is on the Senate's calendar today.