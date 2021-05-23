Billie Eilish to perform at Bridgestone Arena in March 2022 as part of 'Happier Than Ever' tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Billie Eilish will return to Tennessee as part of her recently announced world tour.

The seven-time Grammy winner will perform at Bridgestone Arena on March 9, 2022.

Eilish was scheduled to make a stop in Nashville for her "Where Do We Go?" world tour in March 2020, but the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her second album "Happier Than Ever" is set to be released this July. The "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" kicks off in February 2022 in New Orleans and will take her across the world, ending in Zurich, Switzerland on July 2.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on presale through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform on May 26 from 12 p.m. through 10 p.m. local time. The general public will be able to purchase tickets starting Friday, May 28 at 12 p.m. local time.