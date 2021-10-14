Billing situation changes due date for Spring Hill residents

The City of Spring Hill is telling residents there will be no cutoffs, late payment fees or other penalties for utility bills due in November and December of this year.

This change comes as Spring Hill’s utility billing services company failed to produce bills for September services on time, city officials announced in a news release.

Payments for those September bills would have been due on October 15.

“Spring Hill doesn’t want one company’s negligence to disrupt people’s monthly budgets,” said Spring Hill City Administrator Pam Caskie. “And we surely don’t want to create even the mistaken impression of double billing."

Rather than putting the burden of close-together bills on minds of residents and creating the mistaken appearance of double billing, the city is spreading them out temporarily.

Here are the new due dates:

Bills for services for September are due Nov. 10.

Bills for services for October are due Dec. 1.

Bills for services for November are due on Dec. 17.

“The city is fixing this problem,” Caskie said. “People deserve time to catch up because this wasn’t their fault.”

The city recommends that people sign up for email billing, or consider ACH payments. ACH payments are always on time and collected at the latest possible date.