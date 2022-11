NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are set to perform at Nissan Stadium next year.

Leaders from the Titans and Live Nation met on Thursday morning to make the announcement.

The music icons will perform on May 19, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation's website.