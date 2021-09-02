Billy Ray Cyrus, Dennis Quaid to headline concert benefiting flood recovery in Waverly

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A concert benefiting the Humphreys County community is being planned for this month.

On August 21, heavy rainfall caused catastrophic flooding in western Middle Tennessee, bringing widespread destruction to the city of Waverly. Twenty people were killed, making it one of the deadliest flooding events in state history.

The United Way of Humphreys County, in partnership with producer Waverly-native Jeremy Vaughn, has planned "Waverly Strong: A Concert for Disaster Relief," which will be headlined by Billy Ray Cyrus and Dennis Quaid.

"Waiting over 24 hours to find out if my family was safe was terrifying," Vaughn said. "I’m grateful that my mom and the rest of my family are safe, but I know there are so many who were not as lucky. Now is the time for all of us to come together and give all we can to help build back 'Waverly Strong.'"

Other performers include Meghan Linsey, James Otto, Eric Pasley, Sarah Potenza, Anthony Nunziata, Blessing Offor, Drew Baldridge, Jacob Bryant and Tigirlily.

The concert will be held at City Winery Nashville on Tuesday, September 7. The event will also be live-streamed by Mandolin Productions. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the United Way of Humphreys County by texting "FLOODRELIEF" to 269-89.

Tickets can be purchased online through City Winery's website.

All of the proceeds will be distributed to the survivors and families of the victims.