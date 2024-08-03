Biscuit slider showdown: share your creation and you might see it served in Loveless Cafe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Attention home chefs, bakers and foodies — if you submit your best biscuit slider creation to Loveless Cafe, it might get served in their restaurant!

National Biscuit Month is in September, and Loveless Cafe has a fun competition in August to celebrate and show off some fun creations.

Four people's creations will be chosen, with each winner's biscuit slider served for one whole week in September. On top of this, there will be a popular vote for grand champion in September, and the winner gets free Loveless Cafe biscuits for a year!

If you want to submit your biscuit slider, the deadline isn't until August 26. All you have to do is fill out this online form with all the necessary information, including the name of your biscuit.