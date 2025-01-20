Bitterly cold temps in DC impact Stewarts Creek band's ability to march in parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local high school band is in DC for the presidential inauguration today, but bitterly cold temps in the area have forced them to change plans as the inauguration has been moved indoors.

DC is experiencing the same freezing weather we are, but because of non-refundable expenses, the band still went and checked in late last night.

They shared updates from their FB page, leaving from Smyrna yesterday and commemorating the long trip with a pizza party at their hotel.

Today they'll hopefully stay warm while also getting to enjoy the sights and sounds of a busy DC. NewsChannel 5 spoke to band director Michael Chester earlier this month about the band being selected.

He said it's one of those life-changing experiences for the students as they were able to represent the state of Tennessee and Smyrna. It's a big honor.

Principal Dr. Clark Harrell also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, thankful for the support and financial contributions.

"While we are not able to perform in the parade, we are still proud to represent the great State of Tennessee in Washington and in our performance honoring this historic occasion."

We last heard that the band was working with Tennessee representatives to hold a public performance. We're excited to see what's to come and wish them the best of luck!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.