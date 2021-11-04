BJ's Wholesale Club hopes to create shopping location in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A major wholesale club is looking to expand into the south with its first Tennessee store in La Vergne.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., — commonly referred as BJ’s — is a membership-only warehouse club chain that is a major competitor of other wholesale clubs such as Costco and Sam’s.

The club submitted plans to the La Vergne Planning Commission for the Nov. 16 workshop and Nov. 30 meeting, according to a media release. The proposed development would include a 108,000 square foot building and would go on Industrial Road with Interstate 24 frontage near New Sanford Road in La Vergne. It would also include a fuel center as well as two out parcels that would bring additional retail or restaurant growth.

“We are very excited about this development and BJ’s expected expansion into not only Tennessee and the south, but specifically La Vergne,” La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole said. “Our economic development team has been working hard to secure more options for La Vergne and surrounding residents to help them shop locally at quality retailers such as BJ’s.”

This project has been three years in the making, with discussions between BJ’s Wholesale Club and the La Vergne economic development team starting in 2018.

“This expansion from BJ’s Wholesale is a huge win for not only La Vergne, but Rutherford County,” La Vergne economic development director Thomas Broeker said. “We’ve been marketing this property for years and are ecstatic that BJ’s has decided to make its home there.”

Additional details will be released as they become available.