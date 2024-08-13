Black Arts Bash returns to Cheekwood this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From morning to night, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens will celebrate Black artists with music, dance, spoken word, visual art and more.

Guests can explore and experience the many forms of Black traditions and musical expression.

Black Arts Bash takes place Saturday, August 17th, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at cheekwood.org.

Artists from the Black Opry will be in the spotlight and showcase their talent through musical performances throughout the day on the Arboretum Lawn stage.

The Black Opry is home for Black artists, fans and industry professionals working in country, Americana, blues, folk or roots music, and focuses on amplifying their work. Drum and dance as well as spoken word performances will take place inside Botanic Hall.

Other offerings include a community activity, hands-on activities for the kids, and a lounge featuring African American-owned spirits brands. Southern home-cooked favorites made by local Black chefs will be available for purchase.

In addition, an art exhibition featuring emerging and established artists will be on view in the Frist Learning Center.