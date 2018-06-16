Local young girls may have learned some new skills that could help them launch successful careers down the road.

Black Girls Code is a national organization dedicated to introducing girls to coding and encouraging them to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Google Fiber helped bring Saturday's pop-up event to the Downtown Nashville Library.

The class, called "Build a Mobile App in a Day,” gave more than 75 girls the chance to learn coding skills that could lead to future careers.