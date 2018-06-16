Menu

Watch
Alerts

Actions

'Black Girls Code' Teaches Skills For Future Careers

Posted: 5:35 PM, Jun 16, 2018
Updated: 2018-06-16 22:35:16Z

Local young girls may have learned some new skills that could help them launch successful careers down the road.

Black Girls Code is a national organization dedicated to introducing girls to coding and encouraging them to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Google Fiber helped bring Saturday's pop-up event to the Downtown Nashville Library.

The class, called "Build a Mobile App in a Day,” gave more than 75 girls the chance to learn coding skills that could lead to future careers.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Add NewsChannel 5 to Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more