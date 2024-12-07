Black Santa returns to Middle Tennessee for a magical holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Black Santa makes his return to Middle Tennessee, offering families a chance to celebrate the season with a variety of festive activities, photo opportunities, and cultural experiences.

Visit Santa at Cool Springs Galleria through December 9th.

Black Santa will be stationed at Cool Springs for holiday photos and more through December 9th. Visitors can capture precious moments with Santa at the following times:

- Monday to Thursday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

- Friday and Saturday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

- Sunday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

In addition to photos, guests can write letters to Santa and drop them in the magical mailbox, entering Santa's $1,000 Nice List Giveaway, which will feature weekly prizes leading up to Christmas. Santa's workshop promises to be a festive hub of joy for families of all backgrounds.

Black Santa will also be part of the Holiday Village on Historic Jefferson Street on December 6th and 7th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

This holiday extravaganza features an exciting mix of entertainment and cultural celebrations:



- Joyful Voices: Sing along with festive music.

- Hot Cocoa Stations: Warm up with a cup of cocoa while enjoying the holiday atmosphere.

- Holiday Market: Shop unique gifts from local Black vendors, supporting small businesses in the community.

- Kwanzaa Tributes: Celebrate and honor the cultural traditions of Kwanzaa.

This event is a true community celebration, made possible by the support of local partners like the Civic Design Center and the Local Farmers Market.

NMAAM Saturdays in December: Celebrate with Live Music and Santa

Every Saturday in December, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) will host a festive gathering from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM, featuring live performances, a silent auction supporting Black-owned businesses, and more photo opportunities with Black Santa.

The event will be a perfect way to enjoy the holiday season while supporting local artists and Black entrepreneurs.

Santa will be there each Saturday evening, creating unforgettable moments for families and visitors to cherish.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com).