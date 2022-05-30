Black Tap craft burgers, beer, CrazyShakes coming to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Black Tap burger joint, owned by husband and wife duo Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, has announced it is coming to Nashville.

The restaurant, known for its CrazyShake milkshakes and award-winning craft burgers, will be coming to the downtown area in November 2022, on Commerce Street.

“It’s easy to be excited about Black Tap coming to Nashville,” said Barish. “Julie and I have a close connection to and affinity for the city, having spent months living there during the early days of the pandemic and frequent subsequent visits. We’ve seen firsthand that Nashville is a booming city for locals and visitors alike, so we are confident in the location's success and thrilled for Black Tap to become part of the community.”

“We’ve spent a lot of time exploring the thriving Nashville restaurant scene to ensure we could bring something fresh to the city. We’re looking forward to sharing the Black Tap experience — from our craft burgers and New York vibes to our original artwork and murals and DJ-curated beats,” said Mulligan.

Black Tap started in SoHo New York as a 15-seat counter bar. Its Wagyu Steakhouse Burger recently won the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash — the restaurant's fourth win at the competition — and its Korean BBQ Wings are a fan front-runner.

Black Tap's CrazyShake milkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with their whimsical and over-the-top flavors, including the Churro Choco Taco and the Cookies 'N Cream Supreme.

The restaurant also serves Vegan options, chicken sandwiches, burger salads, snacks and sides.

By early 2023, Black Tap will have 21 locations globally, including six U.S. states and nine countries.