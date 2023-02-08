Blackburn, Hagerty among TN politicians to respond to President Biden's State of the Union address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address to a divided Congress.

By the time the ceremony had concluded, many Tennessee politicians released videos and statements in response to the address.

You can read and watch them below.

Marsha Blackburn:

Marsha Blackburn responds to SOTU

Bill Hagerty:

Representative John Rose released the following statement:

“What we witnessed tonight was a continuation of the spin and misrepresentations that we’ve come to expect from the White House every week. To boast about the so-called ‘progress’ under this administration as the nation faces historic inflation, rampant crime, an overwhelmed border, and numerous threats abroad tells us President Biden is completely out-of-touch with the Tennesseans I represent. The state of our union has certainly seen better days, but I will work every day to promote the policies that make our nation a freer and more prosperous country again.”



