Watch Now
News

Actions

Blackburn, Hagerty among TN politicians to respond to President Biden's State of the Union address

APTOPIX State of the Union
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., applaud. (Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
APTOPIX State of the Union
Posted at 10:02 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 23:02:35-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address to a divided Congress.

By the time the ceremony had concluded, many Tennessee politicians released videos and statements in response to the address.

You can read and watch them below.

Marsha Blackburn:

Marsha Blackburn responds to SOTU
Bill Hagerty:

Representative John Rose released the following statement:

“What we witnessed tonight was a continuation of the spin and misrepresentations that we’ve come to expect from the White House every week. To boast about the so-called ‘progress’ under this administration as the nation faces historic inflation, rampant crime, an overwhelmed border, and numerous threats abroad tells us President Biden is completely out-of-touch with the Tennesseans I represent. The state of our union has certainly seen better days, but I will work every day to promote the policies that make our nation a freer and more prosperous country again.”

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap