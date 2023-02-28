Blackman HS wrestling coach arrested for sexual contact with minor

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Blackman High School volunteer wrestling coach has been criminally charged for sexual contact with a minor and has been suspended by the school.

Byron Smith, 27, of Murfreesboro was arrested Friday and has been charged with five felony counts of sexual contact of a minor by an authority figure and one count of felony sexual solicitation of a minor, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

The Rutherford County School District says Smith was a volunteer, non-faculty wrestling coach at Blackman High School and he was suspended "after receiving an allegation of inappropriate sexual contact with a student."

Rutherford County Schools reports Smith was suspended from all coaching duties Thursday, Feb. 23, the day they received the allegation. Parents with students on the wrestling team were also notified by the school om the day of Smith's suspension.

A referral was made by the school district to the Department of Children Services and law enforcement.

Smith posted a $20,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and he is free at this time. A hearing is set for March 23 in General Sessions Court.