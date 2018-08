MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A middle school teacher in Rutherford County has been suspended after having an alleged inappropriate verbal altercation with a student during class.

Dustin Stem, an 8th grade social studies teacher at Blackman Middle, has been suspended without pay for three days, according to the school district.

School administrators investigated the incident Tuesday after they received an audio recording of the altercation.

After reviewing the recording, administrators interviewed students in the class and spoke with Stem.

Director of Schools Bill Spurlock suspended Stem Wednesday.

He must also complete counseling through the Employee Assistance Program.

According to the school district, Stem has no prior record of similar actions.