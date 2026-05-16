Blasting to begin May 18 at Nashville International Airport for parking garage expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Travelers heading to Nashville International Airport should plan for short traffic delays beginning May 18 as construction crews conduct blasting for a new parking garage and rental car facility.

Airport officials say blasting will occur twice on weekdays for about four weeks, through the week of June 15, weather permitting. Crews will blast once at 11 a.m. and again at 3 p.m. Each blast will prompt brief traffic stops lasting three to five minutes, ending immediately once the all-clear is given.

The traffic stops will affect terminal roadways, including the arrivals and departures ramps, exits from parking garages, exits from Lot A and Lot B, as well as Donelson Pike.

Drivers are advised to watch for signage, follow traffic management, and allow extra travel time during the blasting schedule.

The construction is part of the airport's New Horizon growth and expansion plan. Airport officials encourage travelers to check BNA's website for updates and to plan ahead.