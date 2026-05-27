BLAZE Mentoring Program awards $28K in scholarships to students

(WTVF) — The BLAZE Mentoring Program announced Wednesday it awarded $28,000 in scholarships to 28 graduating seniors across Metro Nashville Public Schools and Middle Tennessee.

The scholarship program, presented in partnership with the Nashville Predators Foundation and AT&T, marks the fifth year BLAZE has provided scholarship support to students. Program leaders said the organization has now awarded a cumulative $58,000 in scholarships to Nashville-area students.

Eight graduating MNPS seniors received $1,000 scholarships through the 2026 BLAZE Scholarship sponsored by the Nashville Predators Foundation.

In addition, AT&T partnered with BLAZE to create the inaugural “BLAZE High Five Scholars” award, which provided 20 additional $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors across Middle Tennessee.

“Five years ago, we simply wanted to create opportunities for students who deserved to be seen, celebrated, and supported,” said Kendra Taylor, founder of the BLAZE Mentoring Program. “To now see 28 students receiving scholarships in a single year is incredibly meaningful.”

The BLAZE Mentoring Program is operated through the Nashville Fire Department and works with high school students in the Academies of Nashville within Metro Nashville Public Schools. Organizers said the program focuses on exposing students to career opportunities, encouraging positive decision-making and building connections beyond the classroom.

Recipients of the scholarships represented schools including Glencliff High School, Hume-Fogg Academic High School, Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School, Martin Luther King Jr. School and others across the region.