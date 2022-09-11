Blended Festival returns to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For Nashville residents Kristi Alderson and Ogechi Anyatonwu, wine is their passion. That passion led them to starting their own brand called Twisted Sistuhs.

But the women say the industry is competitive, which is why exposure is key.

"The Blended Festival has a large demographic and that's something that we're trying to do, as far as our wine brand, reach a whole different demographic," said Alderson, who is the Chief Marking Officer for Twisted Sistuhs.

The Blended Festival brings together wines from across the globe, including local brands like Twisted Sistuhs. Nashville is one of several stops as the festival makes its way to cities across the country.

Paired with the wine is live music from local artists and big names like Chainsmokers and Lil Jon who take the main stage at the two-day festival.

"Nashville obviously is known for their food and their music so it seem to be a perfect fit," said Sean Evans, the founder and CEO of the festival.

Despite the rain, crowds showed up for music, food and activities on the festival's first day. The event featured a main stage and a dj stage, a culinary stage, a wellness tent, and local vendors like food trucks.

But at the center of the festival stands a 100-foot wine tent.

"My whole goal is to make wine incredibly approachable for the everyday person that may not be super experienced with wine," said Executive Director of Wine for the festival, Matthew Loren Lindsey. He has the enviable task of curating the wine selection.

"I don't want you to feel intimidated, I don't want you to feel confused, I don't want people to feel like wine is this upper echelon kind of ivory tower experience," said Lindsey.

It a chance to pour a glass of something new in a setting unlike most.