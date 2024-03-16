Blood Assurance hosts Hometown Heroes blood drive Sunday and Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Blood Assurance is hosting the Hometown Heroes blood drive in honor of first responders and military personnel, and it's happening in Nashville.

The event is on Sunday at Woodmond Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Monday at Cordell Hull State Office Building from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

If you donate on Sunday, you will receive a “Happy go Lucky” t-shirt while supplies last. On Monday, you are entered to win a 55 inch soundbar and TV package.

“Having lost friends and witnessed colleagues facing life-threatening situations, I understand the critical role blood transfusions play in the road to recovery,” Blood Assurance Advisory Board member, Rachel Martin, said. “It’s not just about the dramatic moments we see in the headlines; it's about the everyday heroes who rely on blood donations to survive and heal."

She is leading the event in Nashville.

Blood Assurance says you must be 17 years old, at least 110 pounds and in good health to donate blood, and ask you to and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating, as well as avoid caffeine and drink lots of water.