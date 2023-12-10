Blood Assurance opens second donation center in Clarksville following severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to increased demand, Blood Assurance has opened a second donation center in Clarksville today.

The center at 1767 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. Suite E will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Monday, all donation centers will be open.

Donors can schedule an appointment online or walk-in.