Blood Assurance to donate $10 to aid in Ukraine for every donation between April 1-8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee-based blood donation center is calling for donors in the Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky area in an effort to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

For every blood donation made between April 1-8, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the Blood Centers of America Foundation for Ukraine Support. The foundation supports charities that provide

vital aid to war victims in Ukraine, as well as the millions of refugees who fled to neighboring countries. Two of these charities, Samaritan's Purse and Ukrainian Red Cross, are providing medical supplies and building a new field hospital for patients in need.

As of Wednesday, the U.N. refugee agency estimates more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

"What we are seeing play out overseas is nothing short of heartbreaking," said J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance. "Sending blood products to Ukraine, unfortunately, is just not feasible, so this is the least we can do. I encourage everyone who can donate lifesaving blood to schedule an appointment."

Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment, visit Blood Assurance's website, call 800-962-0628 or text "BAGIVE" to 999777. Walk-ins are accepted at all donation centers and mobile blood drives.