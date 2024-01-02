Blood Assurance urgently asking Middle Tennesseans to donate blood due to 'critical need'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Blood Assurance says centers are starting the new year with a critical need for all blood types to be donated. The call for donations comes as the nation starts the 54th anniversary of National Blood Donor Month this January.

“December and January are always detrimental for community blood centers due to holiday travel, frigid weather, and illnesses, such as the flu,” according to J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance. “Blood Assurance has faced some enormous challenges in the weeks leading up to the new year, including supplying a large quantity of additional blood units to hospitals in Middle Tennessee, treating patients with injuries sustained during the deadly tornadoes.”

Gaskins says the nonprofit needs all blood types, especially O-positive and O-negative. Platelet donations are urgently needed as well.

“Our non-profit is still experiencing one of the largest shortages we’ve seen in five decades,” said Gaskins. “We hope our community understands the importance of donating before, during and after National Blood Donor Month, by recognizing that blood isn’t something that can be manufactured. A single blood donation can save three lives.”

Today, all O-negative, O-positive, and platelet donors will receive a $20 e-gift card as a toke of appreciation for donating.

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

You can schedule an appointment here.