Blood donations decline during holiday season as Middle Tennessee supply runs low

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holiday season brings travel, family gatherings and shopping but it also brings a critical shortage of blood donations across Middle Tennessee.

"People are focused on being with their friends and family and then of course you have a lot of people that are out of town or they are traveling. And we are open but we feel that and we need people to come in and donate because the need doesn't stop," said Brooke Katz with Blood Assurance.

Blood Assurance currently maintains only a one to two day supply of blood, well below their preferred minimum of three days on the shelves.

Despite the constant need, only about 3% of eligible people actually donate blood.

"You may come in and you may donate and you may never know who it goes to but there is a life on the other end of your donation and you are affecting them" Katz said.

To encourage donations during the holiday season, Blood Assurance is offering incentives to make the experience more appealing. Starting Monday, all donors will receive holiday health-themed socks. O-negative and AB plasma donors, the universal blood types, can receive a $25 e-gift card. By mid-month, that incentive will expand to all donors.

"Every single day there are people fighting for their lives kids getting cancer treatments sickle cell patients transplant patients. So many people are affected by your donation," Katz said.

Blood Assurance supplies most hospitals in Middle Tennessee, meaning local donations stay in the community and could help someone spending their holidays in a hospital room.

