Blood drive to honor Sumner County EMS Captain

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sumner County community is honoring a late EMS Captain through a blood drive on Sunday April 3.

Shane Clifford lost his life in late January due to COVID complications. He was 44 years old.

Clifford served the community for two decades with Sumner EMS. He knew how important it was for the community to give blood because it could save a life.

Sunday's blood drive in honor of him is happening at Colorado Grill Steakhouse in White House from noon until 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to register ahead if they can. Just head to the Red Cross website and enter “Clifford” to schedule an appointment.

During his time as a first responder, Clifford saved countless lives. Co-workers remembered him for his loyalty, selflessness and humor. In his free time, they said Clifford would take supplies to hurricane survivors and was always willing to help someone in need.

Sumner EMS transports emergency patients from local facilities that are recipients of life saving treatments like blood donations which is why the event is so important.