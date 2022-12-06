Watch Now
News

Actions

Blood drives to honor Bowling Green tornado victims

Recovered from COVID-19? Your plasma could be key to develop treatment for ill patients
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chris Carlson/AP
Sugin Quang donates at a blood drive hosted by the Richard Nixon Presidential Library to help meet the urgent demand for donations amid the coronavirus outbreak across the United States in Yorba Linda, Calif., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Recovered from COVID-19? Your plasma could be key to develop treatment for ill patients
Posted at 6:51 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 07:52:31-05

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — Later this week, you can roll up your sleeves to honor those lost in Kentucky tornadoes.

17 people were killed in the Bowling Green area and several groups are teaming up for a series of blood drives that start Wednesday.

To schedule an appointment, text BAGIVE to 999-777.

Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Donors can give lifesaving blood at the following locations:

Dec. 7-8

WNKY News 40 - 1018 Chestnut St.
12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 12-14

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital - 1801 Ashley Circle
Monday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tuesday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 15

Greenwood Mall - 2525 Scottsville Rd.
12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 16

First Baptist Church - 621 E. 12th Ave.
12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap