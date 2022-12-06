Blood drives to honor Bowling Green tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — Later this week, you can roll up your sleeves to honor those lost in Kentucky tornadoes.

17 people were killed in the Bowling Green area and several groups are teaming up for a series of blood drives that start Wednesday.

To schedule an appointment, text BAGIVE to 999-777.

Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Donors can give lifesaving blood at the following locations:

Dec. 7-8

WNKY News 40 - 1018 Chestnut St.

12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 12-14

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital - 1801 Ashley Circle

Monday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 15

Greenwood Mall - 2525 Scottsville Rd.

12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 16

First Baptist Church - 621 E. 12th Ave.

12 p.m.-6 p.m.