Blood shortage 'significant' after Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A significant blood supply shortage is being reported after what Blood Assurance is calling "multiple traumas over Labor Day weekend."

Only a one-day's supply of O-negative, O-positive and B-positive blood was left in store, as of Tuesday morning. More A-positive and A-negative blood is also in high demand.

“This was an extremely busy weekend for hospitals across the region,” said Christopher Swafford, chief operations officer for Blood Assurance. “It’s vital that we all step up, roll up a sleeve and help replenish the supply, which will result in lives being saved."

Blood Assurance is offering a free t-shirt to its donors through the end of the month to encourage donations. The t-shirt will commemorate the upcoming September 11 anniversary and pay homage to the tens of thousands of people who donated blood after the attacks.

Donors can schedule an appointment online or call 800-962-0628. You can also text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins are always accepted.

Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron before donating.