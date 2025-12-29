Blount County deputy killed in on-duty crash on Sunday night

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Blount County deputy was killed in on-duty crash on Sunday night, the Blount County Sheriff's Office has reported.

According to Sheriff James Lee Berrong, Deputy Justin Mowery died while working his patrol shift on Sunday.

“I am heartbroken. This is devastating for his family, his shift-mates, this agency, and our community,” Sheriff Berrong said. “We appreciate the swift response of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and together we are working to determine how the accident happened.”

Deputy Mowery was thirty-years-old.

After serving as a security officer at University of Tennessee Medical Center, he pursued his desire to become a deputy sheriff with Blount County.

Mowery began his career at the BCSO in May 2020. He was assigned to evening shift as a Patrol Deputy.

