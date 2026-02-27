Blue Alert issued overnight for Attempt First Degree Murder on a Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Blue Alert was issued overnight for 40-year-old Danell Maxwell out of Memphis.

According to the TBI, Maxwell is wanted for Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder on a Memphis police officer.

Maxwell is 5'10", 180 lbs, and last seen wearing dark clothing and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was armed with a silver handgun. If you see him, call MPD at 901-528-2274 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.