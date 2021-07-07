Bluebird Cafe to reopen for live music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's famous Bluebird Cafe will be reopening for live music Friday, July 16.

The announcement was posted to the venue's Instagram account.

"It’s the news everyone has been waiting for!!! After a long and challenging year and a half, we are ecstatic to announce that The Bluebird Cafe’s doors will soon be opening and we will once again have music filling our room! Our reopening is scheduled for Friday, July 16th. Please see our website, bluebirdcafe.com, to check onsale dates/times for shows and to reserve your tickets.#BluebirdisBack"

The music venue was one of many that closed its doors when COVID-19 cases spiked in March of 2020. Several virtual open mic nights and concerts were held while they waited for the all-clear.