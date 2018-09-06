BlueCross Of Tennessee Will Stop Covering OxyContin In 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's largest health insurer will stop covering OxyContin prescriptions as part of an effort to combat opioid addiction.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's Natalie Tate says the company will encourage doctors to recommend two alternatives to OxyContin, which BlueCross will cease paying for Jan. 1.

The suggested alternatives, Xtampza and Morphabond, are more expensive opioid pain relievers designed to be more difficult to abuse. Tate says customers will pay the same copay as for OxyContin, as BlueCross will absorb the additional cost.

OxyContin is manufactured by Purdue Pharma, which has been accused of intentionally fueling the opioid epidemic.

Medicare customers and approved cancer and hospice patients are exempt from the changes. Employee groups with self-funded insurance can opt out, and those insured by out-of-state BlueCross chapters will be unaffected.