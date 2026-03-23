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Bluegrass great Ronnie Bowman has died at the age of 64

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Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame &amp; Museum
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bluegrass great Ronnie Bowman has died at the age of 64 following a motorcycle crash.

Ronnie was best known for his work with the Lonesome River Band as well as his solo albums. The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Museum said Bowman "helped shape the sound of modern bluegrass with a voice full of soul and conviction" and that he "continued to push boundaries through a deeply respected solo career that showcased both his artistry and his heart."

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