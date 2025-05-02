BNA 5K canceled due to severe weather expected Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 5K scheduled at BNA will not happen this weekend due to severe weather expected on Saturday.

"Throughout the week, we have closely monitored the forecast, and while we are always prepared to race in the rain, Saturday’s expected conditions — including sustained winds exceeding 20 mph and a high risk of lightning — present serious safety concerns for participants, volunteers and staff," organizers said in a statement. "Safety remains our top priority, and this difficult decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect everyone involved."

Participants have three options to choose from:



Receive a refund

Join a virtual run

Donate their entry fee to the event’s beneficiaries — Musicians On Call, Nashville State Community College and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

All registrants will receive an email with detailed instructions regarding these options

