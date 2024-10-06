Watch Now
BNA, Aer Lingus launch new nonstop service to Dublin starting next year!

Photo: Business Wire
A pair of new A320neo aircraft leased to Aer Lingus by CDB Aviation will be delivered in the airline's full livery, branding, and cabin interior. They will join the Aer Lingus fleet for short-haul operations and will be operated predominantly on the Dublin-London Heathrow route.<br/>
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those looking to book travel for next year will have a brand new option!

BNA and Ireland's flag carrier, Aer Lingus have announced the launch of a new nonstop service to Dublin starting on April 12, 2025!

Fares will begin at $499.

“This is a day of celebration for both Nashville and Ireland,” said Amy Seigenthaler Pierce, Honorary Consul of Ireland in Tennessee. “For generations, our communities have been strongly linked by our shared heritage, music, culture and business. This new nonstop air service binds us even more closely together. Thank you to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, Dublin Airport Authority and Aer Lingus for making this dream real. We cannot wait to begin welcoming even more Irish visitors to Nashville.”

You can book your trip to Ireland at www.aerlingus.com.

