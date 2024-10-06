BNA, Aer Lingus launch new nonstop service to Dublin starting next year!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those looking to book travel for next year will have a brand new option!

BNA and Ireland's flag carrier, Aer Lingus have announced the launch of a new nonstop service to Dublin starting on April 12, 2025!

Fares will begin at $499.

“This is a day of celebration for both Nashville and Ireland,” said Amy Seigenthaler Pierce, Honorary Consul of Ireland in Tennessee. “For generations, our communities have been strongly linked by our shared heritage, music, culture and business. This new nonstop air service binds us even more closely together. Thank you to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, Dublin Airport Authority and Aer Lingus for making this dream real. We cannot wait to begin welcoming even more Irish visitors to Nashville.”

You can book your trip to Ireland at www.aerlingus.com.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.