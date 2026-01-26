BNA air traffic control tower closed due to staffing shortage on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At around 1 a.m. on Monday, the FAA notified the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority that the Air Traffic Control Tower would be closed due to a shortage in air traffic controller staffing.

This will impact all flights at BNA.

You should confirm your flight status directly with your airline before heading to the airport today.

