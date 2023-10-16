Watch Now
News

Actions

BNA expected to break records with high amount of departures in October

traffic
Consumer Reports
traffic
Posted at 7:55 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 08:55:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October is a busy month at Nashville International Airport, and the upcoming Sundays are expected to be some of the busiest days of the year.

This surge is due to a lot of families traveling on fall break. BNA officials expect October 15 and 22 to be peak days with more than 42,000 passengers coming through. When that first happened on October 1, it broke records.

For those traveling on peak days, practice the basics by arriving early to allow extra time to park, check in, and get to the gate. Airport officials suggest driving one exit past 216A, the main one, to 216B if there is a backup. Drivers can also use Murfreesboro Road to access the airport.

BNA recently rolled out new text alerts, which alert of current traffic conditions in the area. Sign up here.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens