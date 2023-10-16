BNA expected to break records with high amount of departures in October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October is a busy month at Nashville International Airport, and the upcoming Sundays are expected to be some of the busiest days of the year.

This surge is due to a lot of families traveling on fall break. BNA officials expect October 15 and 22 to be peak days with more than 42,000 passengers coming through. When that first happened on October 1, it broke records.

For those traveling on peak days, practice the basics by arriving early to allow extra time to park, check in, and get to the gate. Airport officials suggest driving one exit past 216A, the main one, to 216B if there is a backup. Drivers can also use Murfreesboro Road to access the airport.

BNA recently rolled out new text alerts, which alert of current traffic conditions in the area. Sign up here.