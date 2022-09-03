BNA expects influx of passengers during Labor Day weekend.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The three day weekend has officially begun thanks to Labor Day on Monday which means travelers might see some more traffic on the roads and at Nashville International.

BNA is expecting more than 150,000 passengers this holiday weekend and because of that it’s going to be crucial for travelers to plan ahead.

There were several delays and cancellations out of BNA early Saturday morning. Airport officials said to always check the status of your flight before heading to the airport because of the influx of changes that can happen.

Also allow plenty of time to find a parking spot whether that’s just dropping someone off or parking your car short term. There is construction going on which can cause some delays.

And if you haven't been in a while, you're in for a whole new experience. So give yourself time to enjoy it, especially the new terminals that debuted last year. Some new food additions include Shake Shack, Arrington Wine Bar and Grill and The Southern.

Nationwide, more than 12 million people are expected to travel this weekend.