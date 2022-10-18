Watch Now
BNA in search of new applicants for volunteer program

Nashville International Airport
Posted at 4:54 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 05:54:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you visit a new place, having a friendly face point you in the right direction can make all the difference.

One group at Nashville International Airport is looking for new volunteers. The group is called the BNA Aces and for the last 22 years, they've been sharing their time, experience and knowledge of the airport to help passengers get around.

BNAAces are required to volunteer a minimum of four hours per week

Right now, the airport is taking new applications for people who are interested.

