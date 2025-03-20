Watch Now
BNA interchange on Interstate 40 will finish ahead of '25 summer travel

WTVF
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The interchange for Interstate 40 and Donelson Pike will finish up this summer, two years earlier than expected.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the new interchange is part of a larger renovation and expansion project at the Nashville International Airport that would help handle the increasing traffic in that area.

Crews are working to move Donelson Pike further east, allowing the airport to double its current loop in length and width.

Work started in 2022 and was supposed to take until 2027 to wrap up.

It will finish up in June, just in time for summer travel.

