BNA officer struck by car, injured

Donelson Pike was closed for a crash response when the officer was hit by another vehicle
Posted at 2:03 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 03:03:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A BNA police officer was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car late Sunday night.

A rollover crash happened in the southbound lanes of Donelson Pike, near Hangar Lane, at about 11:00p.m. Sunday.

According to Paul Lindsley, a public information officer with BNA, airport police had set up road blocks as part of the crash response. Lindsley said another vehicle plowed through the road block and hit an officer.

The officer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

It's unclear how the driver from the initial crash or the driver from the secondary crash are doing.

The crash scene is expected to be cleared by the time passengers begin arriving for their morning flights at BNA, Lindsley told NewsChannel 5.

