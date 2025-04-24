BNA opens new gates for concourse D expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's airport is expanding by two new gates Thursday. The relocated D6 and D7 opened to offer fliers even more options.

The night before they did a gate fit check to make sure they were ready but it's not the kind of fit check where you check what you're wearing. They made sure all the systems at the gates were operational.

BNA posted video to social media of a crew loading up on plane with a checklist and tried out both gates.

Crews did operational trials like testing fueling equipment, jet bridge connections, parking layouts and even catering to make sure each flight has proper snacks.

This was just the first phase. Four other new gates will open in July with the full Concourse D extension.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.