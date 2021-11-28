BNA prepares for another busy travel day Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be one of the busiest travel days as people return home from holiday visits, according to airport officials.
This comes after travelers set a new pandemic-era air travel record on Wednesday. It was busiest day according to TSA since March 2020, more than 2.3 million passengers were screened.
Back in 2019, TSA said they screened more people on the Sunday after Thanksgiving than ever before in its 20 year history.
BEFORE YOU GO:
- BNA said don’t forget a face covering — a federal mandate requires masks in the terminal and on BNA parking shuttles. If you forget yours, BNA said it offers free masks at security checkpoints.
- To save time, BNA said you should check the do’s and don’ts of packing from the TSA’s website.
- Arrive at least two hours early.
- Know you parking options because lots are going to be busier than usual – visit BNA’s website for more parking information. You can also check real-time parking space availability.
- Check your flight status here.