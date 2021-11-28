BNA prepares for another busy travel day Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be one of the busiest travel days as people return home from holiday visits, according to airport officials.

This comes after travelers set a new pandemic-era air travel record on Wednesday. It was busiest day according to TSA since March 2020, more than 2.3 million passengers were screened.

Back in 2019, TSA said they screened more people on the Sunday after Thanksgiving than ever before in its 20 year history.

BEFORE YOU GO: